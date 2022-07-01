Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.54% Lower at $1798.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $28.10 per troy ounce, or 1.54% to $1798.90 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $72.60 or 3.88% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down $5.20 or 0.29%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $27.60 or 1.51% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, April 25, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Off 11.82% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.50% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 0.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 12.31% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $28.60 or 1.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

