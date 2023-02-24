Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at $1808.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $31.60 per troy ounce, or 1.72% to $1808.80 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down $9.20 or 0.51%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $33.20 or 1.80% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.43% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 11.83% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.90 or 0.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1357ET