Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:26:13 2023-02-24 pm EST
1811.30 USD   -0.65%
02:04pGold Prices Fall for a Fifth Day as Another Robust Economic Report Shows the US Economy is Running Hot
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.70; Settles at US$1,817.10 per Ounce
MT
01:57pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at $1808.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at $1808.80 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $31.60 per troy ounce, or 1.72% to $1808.80 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down $9.20 or 0.51%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $33.20 or 1.80% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 11.34% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.43% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 11.83% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.90 or 0.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1357ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Prices Fall for a Fifth Day as Another Robust Economic Report Shows the US Economy..
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.70; Settles at US$1,817.10 per Ounce
MT
01:57pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at $1808.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pPremium Nickel Resources Completes Private Placement Financing
MT
01:01pFears of Aggressive Fed Rate Hike After Strong January Inflation Weigh on US Equities, ..
MT
12:59pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
12:35pWest Red Lake Agrees with Evolution Mining to Increase Rowan Property Stake to 100%
MT
11:23aNational Bank of Canada Says Taseko's Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Beat Estimates
MT
11:13aBit Brother Mines More Than 15 Bitcoins at Texas Farm
MT
09:52aRBC Capital Markets Notes Eldorado's Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Beat
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral