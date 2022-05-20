Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.90% Higher at $1841.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $34.40 per troy ounce, or 1.90% to $1841.80 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is up 60.00 cents or 0.03%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $25.90 or 1.43% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 9.72% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.99% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 1.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.22% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.30 or 0.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

