Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.92% Lower at $1835.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $35.90 per troy ounce, or 1.92% to $1835.60 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down $10.10 or 0.55%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.10 or 0.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-17-22 1406ET