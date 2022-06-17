Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  03:27 2022-06-17 pm EDT
1836.59 USD   -0.77%
02:07pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.92% Lower at $1835.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:06pGold Ends Lower on a Rebound in the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.30; Settles at US$1,840.60 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.92% Lower at $1835.60 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $35.90 per troy ounce, or 1.92% to $1835.60 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down $10.10 or 0.55%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.10 or 0.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1406ET

