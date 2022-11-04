Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:13 2022-11-04 pm EDT
1673.76 USD   +2.69%
02:05pGold Rises as the Dollar Falls Despite a Robust US Employment Report
MT
02:03pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.01% Higher at $1672.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$45.70; Settles at US$1,676.60 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.01% Higher at $1672.50 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained $32.90 per troy ounce, or 2.01% to $1672.50 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $45.20 or 2.78%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 22, 2020

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 18.02% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 18.47% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $155.00 or 8.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1402ET

