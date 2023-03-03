Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.13% Higher at $1847.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $38.50 per troy ounce, or 2.13% to $1847.70 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is up $14.20 or 0.77%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 9.43% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.82% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 2.15% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 9.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $28.00 or 1.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1351ET