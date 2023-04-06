Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.18% Higher at $2011.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $42.90 per troy ounce, or 2.18% to $2011.90 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 17, 2023
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is down $9.00 or 0.45%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $10.30 or 0.51% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023
--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.51% from its 52-week high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Up 23.94% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Rose 4.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Up 11.23% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Off 1.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is up $192.20 or 10.56%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
