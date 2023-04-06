Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:38:48 2023-04-06 pm EDT
2009.41 USD   -0.53%
02:18pGold Closes Lower Despite a Lower Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
02:17pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.20; Settles at US$2,026.40 per Ounce
MT
02:03pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.18% Higher at $2011.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.18% Higher at $2011.90 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $42.90 per troy ounce, or 2.18% to $2011.90 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down $9.00 or 0.45%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $10.30 or 0.51% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.51% from its 52-week high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 23.94% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 4.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 11.23% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 1.93% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $192.20 or 10.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:18pGold Closes Lower Despite a Lower Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
02:17pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$9.20; Settles at US$2,026.40 per Ounce
MT
02:03pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.18% Higher at $2011.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pGlobex Mining Enterprises Up Over 5% After Highlighting Assay Results at Eagle Mine
MT
01:36pHigher Jobless Claims Leave Markets Cautious With Exchange-Traded Funds Up Slightly, Eq..
MT
12:08pBrazil's Lula mulls inflation target change as interest rates 'inexplicable'
RE
11:05aRecession fears, commodity-linked stocks push TSX lower
RE
10:37aSafe-haven gold eases, set for weekly rise on economic woes
RE
09:29aTeck Resources and Agnico Eagle Announcing Completion of the San Nicolas Copper-Zinc Pr..
MT
09:26aGold Falls Even as Safe-Haven Buying Continues with a Higher Dollar and Treasuries Pric..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer