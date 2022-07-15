Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:48 2022-07-15 pm EDT
1704.30 USD   -0.43%
02:03pGold Falls Again as Investors Turn to Bonds and the Dollar Amid Volatile Markets
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$2.20; Settles at US$1,703.60 per Ounce
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Gain as Expectations of 100 Basis-Point Interest Rate Hike Recede
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.19% Lower at $1702.40 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $38.20 per troy ounce, or 2.19% to $1702.40 this week


--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Aug. 17, 2018, when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $2.10 or 0.12%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $31.80 or 1.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 16.55% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.02% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $125.10 or 6.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1405ET

