Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.19% Lower at $1702.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery lost $38.20 per troy ounce, or 2.19% to $1702.40 this week
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Aug. 17, 2018, when the market fell for six straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down $2.10 or 0.12%
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $31.80 or 1.83% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Off 16.55% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Off 17.02% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 5.64%
--Year-to-date it is down $125.10 or 6.85%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
