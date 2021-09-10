Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at $1789.60 -- Data Talk

09/10/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $41.30 per troy ounce, or 2.26% to $1789.60 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down $7.80 or 0.43%

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 6.67% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.35% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.67% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is down $103.50 or 5.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1404ET

All news about GOLD
02:06pGold Ends Back Below US$1,800 on a Weaker Dollar and RIsing Bond Yields
MT
02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at $1789.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Down US$7.90; Settles at US$1,792.10 per Ounce
MT
12:40pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Decline as August Produce..
MT
11:49aGold eases amid uncertainty over U.S. Fed's taper timeline
RE
10:29aWESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION : Up 14.3% after Offering Update from Stronchullin Pros..
MT
09:35aZambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies
RE
09:10aGold Edges Down Despite a Weaker Dollar and Rising Inflation
MT
07:38aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Post Gains Ahead of Open; Producer Prices, Wholesale..
MT
06:38aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise; Metals Rally on Hopes of Reduced U.S.-Ch..
DJ
More news
