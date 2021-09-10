Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at $1789.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $41.30 per troy ounce, or 2.26% to $1789.60 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down $7.80 or 0.43%

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 6.67% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 7.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.35% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.67% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is down $103.50 or 5.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1404ET