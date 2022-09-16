Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:56 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1671.56 USD   +0.58%
02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.59% Lower at $1671.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Stays Under US$1,700 as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$6.20; Settles at US$1,683.50 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.59% Lower at $1671.70 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery lost $44.50 per troy ounce, or 2.59% to $1671.70 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up $6.30 or 0.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.38% from its 52-week low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $1665.40 hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 18.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.40%

--Year-to-date it is down $155.80 or 8.53%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1404ET

