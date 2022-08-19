Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.84% Lower at $1747.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $51.00 per troy ounce, or 2.84% to $1747.60 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down $7.70 or 0.44%

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $51.00 or 2.84% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, July 6, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 1.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.81% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is down $79.90 or 4.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1402ET