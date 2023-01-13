Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:22:29 2023-01-13 pm EST
1919.53 USD   +1.14%
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:07pGold Rises Back Above US$1,900 Mark as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.91% Higher at $1918.40 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $54.20 per troy ounce, or 2.91% to $1918.40 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $22.90 or 1.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $46.80 or 2.50% over the last three sessions

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.18% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 5.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.56% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.49% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.42%

--Year-to-date it is up $98.70 or 5.42%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1357ET

All news about GOLD
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:07pGold Rises Back Above US$1,900 Mark as the Dollar and Bond Yields Drop
MT
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$22.90; Settles at US$1,921.70 per Ounce
MT
01:58pComex Gold Ends the Week 2.91% Higher at $1918.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:53pGuyana's oil exports double, with Europe taking half of cargoes
RE
12:54pBank Earnings Reports, Surprise Rise in Consumer Sentiment Keep US Equities, Exchange-T..
MT
10:55aNoranda Income Fund Addresses Comments Made by Activist Unitholders
MT
10:28aTaseko Mines Secures $25 Million Funding for US Copper Project
MT
10:16aNational Bank of Canada Outlines Gold, Silver Price Forecast
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral