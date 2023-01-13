Comex Gold Ends the Week 2.91% Higher at $1918.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained $54.20 per troy ounce, or 2.91% to $1918.40 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $22.90 or 1.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $46.80 or 2.50% over the last three sessions

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.18% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 5.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.56% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.49% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.42%

--Year-to-date it is up $98.70 or 5.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1357ET