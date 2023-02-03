Comex Gold Ends the Week 3.45% Lower at $1862.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $66.50 per troy ounce, or 3.45%(rounded) to $1862.90 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today it is down $53.40 or 2.79%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $66.60 or 3.45% over the last three sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 8.69% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.76% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 3.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.03% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 9.19% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $43.20 or 2.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1353ET