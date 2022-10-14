Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:07 2022-10-14 pm EDT
1643.90 USD   -1.16%
02:06pComex Gold Ends the Week 3.46% Lower at $1641.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Prices Weaken as the Dollar Rises with More Interest Rate Increases Expected
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$28.10; Settles at US$1,648.90 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 3.46% Lower at $1641.70 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $58.80 per troy ounce, or 3.46% to $1641.70 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down $28.30 or 1.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $37.00 or 2.20% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 19.53% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.98% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $185.80 or 10.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1405ET

All news about GOLD
02:06pComex Gold Ends the Week 3.46% Lower at $1641.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Prices Weaken as the Dollar Rises with More Interest Rate Increases Expected
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$28.10; Settles at US$1,648.90 per Ounce
MT
12:54pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
11:02aUBS Says Barrick's Preliminary Q3 Production Points To EPS Consensus Estimate Miss
MT
10:46aGold heads for worst week in 2 months as dollar rises
RE
09:22aNational Bank Notes Wesdome Gold's Q3 Production Miss as Shutdowns Weigh
MT
09:15aGold Prices Weaken as the Dollar Rises with More Interest Rate Increases Expected
MT
09:12aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Rising Pre-Bell After Retail Sales, Import Prices..
MT
09:06aVisible Gold Mines Shares Update on Megali Lithium Project
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish