Comex Gold Ends the Week 3.46% Lower at $1641.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $58.80 per troy ounce, or 3.46% to $1641.70 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down $28.30 or 1.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $37.00 or 2.20% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 19.53% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.98% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $185.80 or 10.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1405ET