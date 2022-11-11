Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:25 2022-11-11 pm EST
1765.64 USD   +0.80%
02:08pComex Gold Ends the Week 5.59% Higher at $1766.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$40.00; Settles at US$1,753.70 per Ounce
MT
09:20aGold Near a Three Month High as the Dollar Continues Dropping Following Weaker than Expected Inflation Print
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 5.59% Higher at $1766.00 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained $93.50 per troy ounce, or 5.59% to $1766.00 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $126.40 or 7.71% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 31, 2020

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up $15.70 or 0.90%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $55.90 or 3.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 13.44% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.79% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 13.92% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $61.50 or 3.37%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1407ET

