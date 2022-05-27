Comex Gold Ends the Week the Month 0.50% Higher at $1851.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June (new front month) delivery gained $9.20 per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $1851.30 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Today it is up $3.70 or 0.20%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up eight of the past 10 sessions
--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 7.54% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 2.69% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 3.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 9.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 3.04%
--Year-to-date it is up $23.80 or 1.30%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
