       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/27 02:36:18 pm EDT
1853.10 USD   +0.03%
Shares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
Gold Edges Higher Amid Signs US Inflation is Rising Less than Expected
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week the Month 0.50% Higher at $1851.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Gold Ends the Week the Month 0.50% Higher at $1851.30 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June (new front month) delivery gained $9.20 per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $1851.30 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $3.70 or 0.20%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.54% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.80 or 1.30%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1401ET

02:11pShares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
02:03pGold Edges Higher Amid Signs US Inflation is Rising Less than Expected
MT
02:02pComex Gold Ends the Week the Month 0.50% Higher at $1851.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$3.40; Settles at US$1,857.30 per Ounce
MT
12:56pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices, Treasuries Rise After Apr..
MT
12:39pOmai Gold Mines Up 6.3% after Reporting Results from Drilling Along West Wenot Extensio..
MT
10:19aShares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
09:10aGold Edges Higher Despite Signs US Inflation is Rising Less than Expected
MT
09:06aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Higher After Goods Trade Deficit Narrows in April
MT
07:44aBarrick Gold Investing Up To US$70 Million In Social, Infrastructure Projects in Tanzan..
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral