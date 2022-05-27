Comex Gold Ends the Week the Month 0.50% Higher at $1851.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June (new front month) delivery gained $9.20 per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $1851.30 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $3.70 or 0.20%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.54% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.80 or 1.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1401ET