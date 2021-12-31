Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Year 3.47% Lower at $1827.50 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 02:13pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery lost $65.60 per troy ounce, or 3.47% to $1827.50 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage decline since year end 2015

--Snaps a two year winning streak

--The Average price of 2021 was $1797.67

--This quarter it is up $72.20 or 4.11%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the third quarter of 2020

--Up 11 of the past 13 quarters

--This month it is up $53.90 or 3.04%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up six of the past nine months

--This week it is up $16.50 or 0.91%

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up $14.80 or 0.82%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.41% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 8.93% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 3.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 8.93% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 10.92% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1412ET

