       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:29 2022-06-22 pm EDT
1839.04 USD   +0.44%
02:06pGold Edges Down on as Stocks Recover from Early Weakness, the Dollar and Bond Yields Weaken
MT
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.02% Lower at $1834.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$0.40; Settles at US$1,838.40 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.02% Lower at $1834.30 -- Data Talk

06/22/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost 30.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.02% to $1834.30 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $11.40 or 0.62% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 10.09% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.59% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.80 or 0.37%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1402ET

