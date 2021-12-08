Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.04% Higher at $1783.40 -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained 80.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.04% to $1783.40 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.90 or 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Off 8.67% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.30% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 2.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.67% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is down $109.70 or 5.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1402ET

