Comex Gold Settles 0.04% Higher at $1927.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained 70.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.04% to $1927.10 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $22.70 or 1.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 14 of the past 19 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 5.54% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.71% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 4.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.03% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.06% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 5.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $107.40 or 5.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

