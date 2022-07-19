Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Higher at $1710.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery gained 80.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.05%(rounded) to $1710.00 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $7.60 or 0.45% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 16.18% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of $1702.40 hit Friday, July 15, 2022

--Down 5.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.18% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $1702.40 hit Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 16.65% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.22%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.50 or 6.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1402ET