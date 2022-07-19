Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-07-19 pm EDT
1710.70 USD   +0.15%
Gold Edges Higher on Dollar's Drop as Investors Steer Clear
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Higher at $1710.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
August Gold Contract Closes Up US$0.50; Settles at US$1,710.70 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Higher at $1710.00 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery gained 80.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.05%(rounded) to $1710.00 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $7.60 or 0.45% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 16.18% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of $1702.40 hit Friday, July 15, 2022

--Down 5.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.18% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $1702.40 hit Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 16.65% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.22%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.50 or 6.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1402ET

Gold Edges Higher on Dollar's Drop as Investors Steer Clear
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Higher at $1710.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
August Gold Contract Closes Up US$0.50; Settles at US$1,710.70 per Ounce
MT
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance While Treasuries D..
MT
Maple Gold Mines Completes Regional Airborne Mag-EM Survey, Identifies New Drill Target..
MT
Gold gains on dollar retreat, focus on cenbank cues
RE
Gold Edges Down Despite Dollar's Drop as Investors Steer Clear
MT
Ukraine grain storage crisis hits home as farmers harvest new crops
RE
ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Higher After June Building Permits Exceed Expectations
MT
Ghana to sign $3.2 billion railway project deal with Thelo DB consortium
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral