Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Higher at $1738.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained 90.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.05% to $1738.30 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 14.79% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.08% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 15.27% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $89.20 or 4.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1401ET