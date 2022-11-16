Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:40 2022-11-16 pm EST
1774.57 USD   -0.35%
02:05pGold Closes with a Small Loss as the Dollar Rises While Yields Fall
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1773.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$1.00; Settles at US$1,775.80 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1773.00 -- Data Talk

11/16/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost 80.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.05%(rounded) to $1773.00 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 13.09% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 13.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 8.38%

--Year-to-date it is down $54.50 or 2.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1401ET

