Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1773.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost 80.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.05%(rounded) to $1773.00 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 13.09% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 13.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 8.38%

--Year-to-date it is down $54.50 or 2.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1401ET