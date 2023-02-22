Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1832.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $1.00 per troy ounce, or 0.05% to $1832.00 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $10.00 or 0.54% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 10.20% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.86% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 10.70% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.30 or 0.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1350ET