Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:20:28 2023-02-22 pm EST
1829.26 USD   -0.32%
02:34pWorld Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
RE
02:04pGold Edges Down as the Dollar Rises Ahead of the Release of Fed Meeting Minutes
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$1.00; Settles at US$1,841.50 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1832.00 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $1.00 per troy ounce, or 0.05% to $1832.00 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $10.00 or 0.54% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 10.20% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.86% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 10.70% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 5.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.30 or 0.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1350ET

All news about GOLD
02:34pWorld Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
RE
02:04pGold Edges Down as the Dollar Rises Ahead of the Release of Fed Meeting Minutes
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$1.00; Settles at US$1,841.50 per Ounce
MT
01:51pComex Gold Settles 0.05% Lower at $1832.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:21pGlobal shares, U.S. Treasury yields, fall ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:01pDow Recovers Ahead of Fed Minutes, Pushing Exchange-Traded Funds Higher
MT
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plan..
DJ
12:24pZacapa Resources Gets Final Drill Permits for South Bullfrog Project in Nevada
MT
10:57aTaseko Up Near 2% as Buying 12.5% Stake in Gibraltar Mine; National Bank Notes Little I..
MT
09:55aTaseko Mines Signs Agreement with Sojitz to Boost Stake In Canadian Mine to 87.5%
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral