Comex Gold Settles 0.06% Higher at $1747.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $1.00 per troy ounce, or 0.06% to $1747.80 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $13.80 or 0.80% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 14.33% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.80% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is down $79.70 or 4.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

