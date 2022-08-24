Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  03:17 2022-08-24 pm EDT
1751.20 USD   +0.31%
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
02:03pGold Closes Mostly Steady as the Dollar's Rally Continues Ahead of Friday's Fed Speech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.06% Higher at $1747.80 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $1.00 per troy ounce, or 0.06% to $1747.80 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $13.80 or 0.80% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 14.33% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.80% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is down $79.70 or 4.36%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1359ET

All news about GOLD
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
02:03pGold Closes Mostly Steady as the Dollar's Rally Continues Ahead of Friday's Fed Speech
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$0.30; Settles at US$1,761.50 per Ounce
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 0.06% Higher at $1747.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks, Treasury Yields Rise; Durable Goo..
MT
09:44aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill by 18% to $3.1 Billion -- Update
DJ
09:14aGold Edges Down as the Dollar's Rally Continues Ahead of Friday's Fed Speech
MT
09:11aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill 18% to $3.1 Billion
DJ
09:05aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill by 18% to $3.1 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral