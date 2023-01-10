Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:56:35 2023-01-10 pm EST
1874.50 USD   +0.21%
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Down US$1.30; Settles at US$1,876.50 per Ounce
MT
01:52pComex Gold Settles 0.06% Lower at $1871.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pUS Equities, Treasury Yields Increase Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.06% Lower at $1871.60 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery lost $1.10 per troy ounce, or 0.06% to $1871.60 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.26% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.30% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.06% from its 2023 settlement high of $1872.70 hit Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up 2.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 8.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $51.90 or 2.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1351ET

