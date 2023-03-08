Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:59:15 2023-03-08 pm EST
1814.36 USD   +0.03%
01:52pComex Gold Settles 0.07% Lower at $1812.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:02pFed's Powell Hawkish Testimony Weighs on US Equities Broadly, Exchange-Traded Funds
MT
11:42aFirst Quantum, Franco-Nevada Shares Climb After Draft Deal With Panama's Government
DJ
Comex Gold Settles 0.07% Lower at $1812.70 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery lost $1.20 per troy ounce, or 0.07% to $1812.70 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $35.20 or 1.90% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 9.28% from its 52-week high of $1998.10 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 11.67% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.62% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 0.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 11.64% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.00 or 0.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1351ET

