Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:50 2022-12-06 pm EST
1771.27 USD   +0.11%
02:07pGold Closes Higher Despite a Higher Dollar and Rising Bond Yields
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.11% Higher at $1769.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$1.10; Settles at US$1,782.40 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.11% Higher at $1769.30 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $1.90 per troy ounce, or 0.11% to $1769.30 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 13.27% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.99% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 0.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 13.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $58.20 or 3.18%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:07pGold Closes Higher Despite a Higher Dollar and Rising Bond Yields
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.11% Higher at $1769.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Closes Up US$1.10; Settles at US$1,782.40 per Ounce
MT
01:50pColumn-2023 market predictions - when the outrageou..
RE
01:02pSilver Bullet Mines Closes Final Tranche of Financing; Down Nearly 5%
MT
12:50pDeclines in Technology, Communication Services Sectors Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, ..
MT
11:17aMidland Loses 9% as Reports Discovery Of Large Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum System on ..
MT
11:13aBlock, Stillmark Lead $2 Million Funding Round for East African Bitcoin Miner Gridless
MT
09:52aFortuna Silver Mines Maintained at BMO Capital After Sunbird Deposit MRE Release; Price..
MT
09:41aGlencore shares fall 3.5% as output guidance misses consensus estimates
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish