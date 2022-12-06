Comex Gold Settles 0.11% Higher at $1769.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $1.90 per troy ounce, or 0.11% to $1769.30 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 13.27% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.99% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 0.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 13.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $58.20 or 3.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1400ET