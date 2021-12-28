Log in
Comex Gold Settles 0.12% Higher at $1810.20 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $2.10 per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $1810.20 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.90% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 3.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.30% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.90% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 11.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $82.90 or 4.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1401ET

