Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-11-09 pm EST
1705.36 USD   -0.35%
02:02pGold Edges Down Despite Lower Yields as the Dollar Rises
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$2.30; Settles at US$1,713.70 per Ounce
MT
12:38pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Retreat as Senate Control Hangs in Balance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.12% Lower at $1710.10 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $2.00 per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $1710.10 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 16.18% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.35% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.18% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 16.64% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.54%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.40 or 6.42%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1410ET

All news about GOLD
02:02pGold Edges Down Despite Lower Yields as the Dollar Rises
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$2.30; Settles at US$1,713.70 per Ounce
MT
12:38pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Retreat ..
MT
11:19aWindfall tax changes could render North Sea 'uneconomical' says Ithaca chairman
RE
10:33aFitch Assigns Rating to IAMGold; Up Over 7%
MT
09:16aGold Edges Down Despite Lower Yields as the Dollar Rises
MT
09:07aETF Preview: ETFs, Stock Futures Down Pre-Bell After Mortgage Applications R..
MT
08:08aZimbabwe miners say costs, power shortages dampen 2023 growth prospects
RE
07:05aAura Minerals Swings to Q3 Profit from Year-Ago Loss, Revenue Falls; Lowers 2022 Produc..
MT
06:30aPan American and Agnico Confirmed Termination of Gold Fields Transaction and Announced ..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish