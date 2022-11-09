Comex Gold Settles 0.12% Lower at $1710.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery lost $2.00 per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $1710.10 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 16.18% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.35% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.18% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 16.64% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 4.54%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.40 or 6.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1410ET