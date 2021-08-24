Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.13% Higher at $1805.60 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $2.40 per troy ounce, or 0.13% to $1805.60 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $25.40 or 1.43% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Off 8.26% from its 52-week high of $1968.20 hit Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 5.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.53% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.62% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 11.99% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $87.50 or 4.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1359ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pUPDATE : Gold Firms Above US$1,800 on a Weak Dollar Ahead of the Fed's Annual Co..
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Up US$2.20; Settles at US$1,808.50 per Ounce
MT
02:00pComex Gold Settles 0.13% Higher at $1805.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pAMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets Fed delays taper due..
RE
12:48pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Continue Record Run, Oil..
MT
12:07pChile's Codelco and Andina supervisors agree on contract
RE
11:01aGold firms above $1,800 on bets virus spike will delay Fed tapering
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Rising oil and gold prices propel Canadian shares
TI
10:24aEnergy stocks lift Toronto shares; tech stocks track Nasdaq gains
RE
10:23aBANK OF MONTREAL : Energy stocks lift Toronto shares; tech stocks track Nasdaq g..
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral