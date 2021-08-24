Comex Gold Settles 0.13% Higher at $1805.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $2.40 per troy ounce, or 0.13% to $1805.60 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $25.40 or 1.43% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Off 8.26% from its 52-week high of $1968.20 hit Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 5.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.53% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.62% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 11.99% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $87.50 or 4.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1359ET