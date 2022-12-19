Comex Gold Settles 0.13% Lower at $1787.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $2.30 per troy ounce, or 0.13% to $1787.70 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.37% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.13% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 0.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 12.86% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $39.80 or 2.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

