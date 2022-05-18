Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  05/18 02:24:33 pm EDT
1818.30 USD   +0.22%
02:04pGold Edged Down as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.13% Lower at $1815.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.00; Settles at US$1,815.90 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.13% Lower at $1815.90 -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $2.30 per troy ounce, or 0.13% to $1815.90 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 3.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.60 or 0.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1400ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Edged Down as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar
MT
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.13% Lower at $1815.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.00; Settles at US$1,815.90 per Ounce
MT
12:56pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop While Treasuries Jump
MT
12:45pCartier Resources Sells Agnico Eagle Mines 14-Million Share Units in a Private Placemen..
MT
09:40aDynacor Gold Mines Reports Sales of US$17.6 Million in April
MT
09:27aDYNACOR GOLD MINES BRIEF : Reports Sales of US$17.6 Million (C$22.2 Million) for April 202..
MT
09:12aGold Trading Lower as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
08:59aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower After Mortgage Applications Fall Sharply
MT
04:17aZambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9% as Inflation Eases -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral