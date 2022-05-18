Comex Gold Settles 0.13% Lower at $1815.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $2.30 per troy ounce, or 0.13% to $1815.90 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 3.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.48% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.60 or 0.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1400ET