Comex Gold Settles 0.14% Lower at $1648.70 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $2.30 per troy ounce, or 0.14% to $1648.70 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 19.19% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.63% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down $178.80 or 9.78%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1402ET

