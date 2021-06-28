Comex Gold Settles 0.17% Higher at $1779.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $3.00 per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $1779.60 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.00 or 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 13.25% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 6.07% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.25% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.46%

--Year-to-date it is down $113.50 or 6.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 1357ET