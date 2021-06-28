Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.17% Higher at $1779.60 -- Data Talk

06/28/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $3.00 per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $1779.60 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.00 or 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 13.25% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 6.07% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.25% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.46%

--Year-to-date it is down $113.50 or 6.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 1357ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pUPDATE : Gold Settles With Small Gain as Lower Bond Yields Offsets Steady Dollar
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Ends Up US$2.90; Settles at US$1,780.70 per Ounce
MT
01:58pComex Gold Settles 0.17% Higher at $1779.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:31pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Mixed, Nasdaq Hits Fresh High a..
MT
12:20pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Burberry CEO Departs, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
10:39aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Conference Board of Canada Sees All Territorial E..
MT
10:11aGlencore snaps up BHP, Anglo stakes in Colombian coal mine
RE
10:01aPJX RESOURCES  : Details Drilling Results on DD Property
MT
09:51aTRILLIUM GOLD MINES  : Up 3.2% after Reporting Closing of Brokered Private Place..
MT
09:24aGold Steady as Lower Bond Yields Offsets Higher Dollar
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral