Comex Gold Settles 0.17% Lower at $1848.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $3.10 per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $1848.80 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.38% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.88% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.30 or 1.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1401ET