Comex Gold Settles 0.19% Lower at $1817.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $3.40 per troy ounce, or 0.19% to $1817.50 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $9.00 or 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 10.91% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.58% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.41% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.00 or 0.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-28-22 1403ET