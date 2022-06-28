Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-06-28 pm EDT
1821.58 USD   -0.10%
02:04pGold Closes With a Small Loss on Dollar Strength
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.19% Lower at $1817.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.60; Settles at US$1,821.20 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.19% Lower at $1817.50 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $3.40 per troy ounce, or 0.19% to $1817.50 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $9.00 or 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 10.91% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.58% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 3.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.41% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $10.00 or 0.55%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pGold Closes With a Small Loss on Dollar Strength
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.19% Lower at $1817.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.60; Settles at US$1,821.20 per Ounce
MT
12:57pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall in Choppy Midday Trading
MT
09:15aGold Steady Early Despite Rising Bond Yields and Dollar Strength
MT
08:49aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Gain After Goods Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected
MT
05:04aExclusive-PetroChina may sell Australian, Canadian assets to stem losses - sources
RE
06/27Gold Edges Down as the G7 Plans to Ban Imports of Russian Gold
MT
06/27Comex Gold Settles 0.31% Lower at $1820.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/27August Gold Contract Closes Down US$5.50; Settles at US$1,824.80 per Ounce
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral