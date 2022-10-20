Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:52 2022-10-20 pm EDT
1630.27 USD   +0.19%
Comex Gold Settles 0.20% Higher at $1630.80 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.20% to $1630.80 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 20.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.46% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 20.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.90%

--Year-to-date it is down $196.70 or 10.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1401ET

