Comex Gold Settles 0.20% Higher at $1630.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.20% to $1630.80 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 20.06% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.46% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 20.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.90%

--Year-to-date it is down $196.70 or 10.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

