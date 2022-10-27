Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
1659.68 USD   -0.46%
02:03pComex Gold Settles 0.20% Lower at $1660.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pGold Closes Lower as the US Economy Grew More than Expected in the Third Quarter
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.60; Settles at US$1,665.60 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.20% Lower at $1660.70 -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.20% to $1660.70 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 18.60% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.30% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.05% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down $166.80 or 9.13%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1402ET

