Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.22% Higher at $1792.20 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $4.00 per troy ounce, or 0.22% to $1792.20 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.94% from its 52-week high of $1968.20 hit Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 6.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.82% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.64% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $100.90 or 5.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1358ET

All news about GOLD
02:04pUPDATE : Gold Edges Up Even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise Ahead of the Fed'..
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Up US$4.20; Settles at US$1,795.20 per Ounce
MT
01:59pComex Gold Settles 0.22% Higher at $1792.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall With Oil Futures in ..
MT
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Gold Miners ETFs are digging deeper
TI
09:17aGold Sags as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise Ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole ..
MT
08:54aSouth Africa domicile is not main reason for Gold Fields' share discount -- C..
RE
08:20aPRESS RELEASE : SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its ad..
DJ
08:15aPERSEUS MINING : Fiscal Year Profit Rises 48% on Higher Gold Sales and Prices; P..
MT
07:40aETF PREVIEW : ETFs Edge Lower, Futures Mixed Ahead of Revised Q2 GDP, Weekly Job..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral