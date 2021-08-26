Comex Gold Settles 0.22% Higher at $1792.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $4.00 per troy ounce, or 0.22% to $1792.20 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.94% from its 52-week high of $1968.20 hit Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 6.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.82% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.64% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $100.90 or 5.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

