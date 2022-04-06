Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Settles 0.23% Lower at $1918.40 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $4.50 per troy ounce, or 0.23% to $1918.40 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $10.80 or 0.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.44% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 10.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.49% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $90.90 or 4.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
02:05pGold Edges Down as US Bond Yields Touched the Highest in More Than Three Years
MT
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.23% Lower at $1918.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pJune Gold Contract Ends Down US$4.40; Settles at US$1,923.10 per Ounce
MT
12:59pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall Amid Expectations of T..
MT
09:19aGold Edges Higher Even as US Bond Yields Rise to the Highest in More Than Three Years
MT
09:07aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point Lower Ahead of Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker..
MT
04/05Gold Closes as Bond Yields and the Dollar Rise
MT
04/05June Gold Contract Closes Down US$6.50; Settles at US$1,927.50 per Ounce
MT
04/05Comex Gold Settles 0.33% Lower at $1922.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Decline Amid Rising Treasury Yields..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish