Comex Gold Settles 0.23% Lower at $1918.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $4.50 per troy ounce, or 0.23% to $1918.40 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $10.80 or 0.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.44% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 10.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.49% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $90.90 or 4.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

