       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:25 2022-06-08 pm EDT
1854.32 USD   +0.04%
Comex Gold Settles 0.24% Higher at $1851.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
Gold Edges Up as Investors Move to Reduce Risk
MT
August Gold Contract Closes Up US$4.40; Settles at US$1,856.50 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.24% Higher at $1851.90 -- Data Talk

06/08/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $4.40 per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $1851.90 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $12.70 or 0.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.73% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.40 or 1.34%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1403ET

02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.24% Higher at $1851.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pGold Edges Up as Investors Move to Reduce Risk
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$4.40; Settles at US$1,856.50 per Ounce
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed While Dollar Jumps; Wholesale..
MT
10:00aNewcore Gold Provides Drilling Update From Enchi Gold Project in Ghana
MT
09:56aTrillium Gold Mines Starts Exploration Program on Confederation Belt Property in Red La..
MT
09:37aTSX BRIEF : Resources Heavy Index Down Near 70 Pts, Was Lower, Despite Higher Oil and Gold..
MT
09:21aGold Edges Up as Investors Move to Reduce Risk
MT
08:57aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower Ahead of April Wholesale Inventories Report
MT
07:59aSavannah says Portugal lithium mine delayed by 'political process'
RE
More news
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
