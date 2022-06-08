Comex Gold Settles 0.24% Higher at $1851.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $4.40 per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $1851.90 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $12.70 or 0.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.73% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.40 or 1.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1403ET