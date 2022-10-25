Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:22 2022-10-25 pm EDT
1656.16 USD   +0.27%
02:05pGold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Bond Yields Weaken
MT
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.25% Higher at $1652.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$3.90; Settles at US$1,658.00 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Settles 0.25% Higher at $1652.80 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $4.10 per troy ounce, or 0.25%(rounded) to $1652.80 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Off 18.98% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.82% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 19.43% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down $174.70 or 9.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1401ET

