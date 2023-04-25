Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $4.90 per troy ounce, or 0.25%(rounded) to $1994.00 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $14.50 or 0.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 2.32% from its 52-week high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 22.84% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 4.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 10.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 2.80% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up $174.30 or 9.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

