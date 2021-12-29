Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Settles 0.28% Lower at $1805.10 -- Data Talk

12/29/2021 | 02:05pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $5.10 per troy ounce, or 0.28% to $1805.10 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.59% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.59% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.01% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is down $88.00 or 4.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1404ET

