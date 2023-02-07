Comex Gold Settles 0.29% Higher at $1871.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $5.50 per troy ounce, or 0.29% to $1871.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $8.80 or 0.47% over the last two sessions

--Off 8.25% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.30% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.58% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 2.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.80 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 8.76% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $52.00 or 2.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-07-23 1354ET