       XAUUSD

GOLD
Comex Gold Settles 0.30% Higher at $1798.10 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery gained $5.40 per troy ounce, or 0.30% to $1798.10 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.18% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.35% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down $95.00 or 5.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1403ET

