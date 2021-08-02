Comex Gold Settles 0.30% Higher at $1818.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $5.50 per troy ounce, or 0.30% to $1818.10 today
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 11.38% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Up 8.37% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Down 7.52% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.89% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Up 8.37% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Off 11.38% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is down $75.00 or 3.96%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
