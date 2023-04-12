Advanced search
Comex Gold Settles 0.30% Higher at $2010.90 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $6.10 per troy ounce, or 0.30% to $2010.90 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $21.80 or 1.10% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 23.88% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.56% from its 2023 settlement high of $2022.20 hit Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 11.17% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 1.98% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $191.20 or 10.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1353ET

