Comex Gold Settles 0.30% Lower at $1805.10 -- Data Talk

08/05/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $5.40 per troy ounce, or 0.30% to $1805.10 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Off 12.01% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 7.59% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 12.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.59% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 12.01% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $88.00 or 4.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1359ET

